Tochigi: 3 corpses found in vehicle; group suicide suspected

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a group suicide after the discovery of three corpses inside a vehicle in Nikko City last week, reports NHK (Dec. 13).

At 2:55 a.m. on December 13, an officer on patrol found the bodies — two females and one man — inside the vehicle, which was parked in a lot for Ryuzu Falls, along with burned charcoal briquettes.

Based on documents found at the scene, the man is believed to be aged in his 40s and living in Tochigi. One of the females is teenager residing outside of the prefecture. The other is in her 20s and also lives outside the prefecture.

The bodies exhibited no signs of external wounds. They are believed to have died within a week of the discovery, police said.

Police suspect that they took their lives through the inhalation of carbon monoxide fumes released by the briquettes.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the persons.