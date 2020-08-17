Host clubs in Maebashi source of more than 20 coronavirus infections

GUNMA (TR) – More than 20 persons connected to two host clubs in Maebashi City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Gunma Prefectural Government has revealed.

The government said that a “cluster” of infections has emerged at Club Rey, where 17 employees and customers of the club tested positive on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 17).

On August 14, one male employee tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Other staff members and known customers then also underwent tests that gave the 17 positive results.

The government also confirmed eight employees at Club Aprecio had also tested positive as of August 14. Also confirmed with the virus is a woman who lives with one of the employees.

The city is now requesting that anyone who visited the clubs between August 3 and 14 go to a health consultation center.