Fukushima: Corpse found in swamp near vehicle of man reported missing

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in the mountains of the town of Kaneyama on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 24).

On Sunday morning, a passerby alerted police about a car parked on a dirt road in the forest, located in the Nishibu Oshio area.

Officers from the Aizubange Police Station and a fire personnel arriving at the scene at around 3:00 p.m. found the body in a swamp around 10 meters from the vehicle.

According to police, the body showed no signs of external wounds. Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known.

Police later learned that the vehicle belongs to a man from Ibaraki Prefecture who was reported missing earlier this month.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.