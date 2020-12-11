Ferrari smashed to bits in Toyosu; driver slightly injured

TOKYO (TR) – The driver of a Ferrari was injured after he crashed the sports car in the Toyosu area of Koto Ward on Friday, police have revealed.

At around 9:30 a.m., the yellow Ferrari crashed into the guardrail along a two-lane road near Shin-Toyosu Station, according to TV Asahi (Dec. 11)

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found most of the front end of the Ferrari to be heavily damaged and the windshield severely cracked.

Dozens of pieces of the vehicle, including parts of the body and at least one front wheel, were found strewn both on the road and atop a nearby sidewalk.

The male driver, aged in his 30, is being treated for light injuries at a hospital, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.