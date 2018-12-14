Aichi: Woman’s skeletal remains found along highway

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the skeletal remains of a woman along a highway in Chita City, reports (Dec. 13).

At around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a 28-year-old male worker cutting weeks along National Highway 155 found the remains lying face-up in a grove of trees.

According to the Chita Police Station, the body was clothed in underwear, a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Based on the results of an autopsy, the woman, believed to be around the age of 30, stood between 150 and 160 centimeters tall. The cause of death is unknown. She is believed to have died at least one year ago, police said.

As well, a cord was found wrapped around several parts of her body. Further, she suffered damage to at least one bone, police said.

The immediate area where the body was found is used only by vehicles. Considering that she wasn’t found to be wearing shoes, police are not treating the case as the result of an accident, saying it is being investigated as abandoning a corpse.