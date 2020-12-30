Industrialists, celebrities mingled at opening of Roppongi’s TSK.CCC in 1973

TOKYO (TR) – Nowadays, a celebrity or businessman associating with a gangster is generally frowned up. In fact, it could be even considered a violation of the law.

That wasn’t the case four decades ago. The guests attending the wedding banquet of the son of Kazuo Takaoka, then the boss of the Yamaguchi-gumi syndicate, in Osaka City on May 23, 1974 included numerous notable politicians, industrialists and celebrities.

It was a similar situation at the opening gala of the infamous Celebrity Choice Club in Tokyo the year —and a newly uncovered photograph collection sheds light on exactly who was in attendance at the event, which was quickly followed by the downfall of Hisayuki Machii, the grizzled gangster who presided over the club.

Known simply as TSK.CCC, the building, located in the Roppongi entertainment district, boasted the headquarters of the Tosei-kai gang, night clubs, a beauty salon, a spa, a rooftop garden and a tennis court.

“TSK Album”

According to the site for weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun, “TSK Album” was produced as a memorial for the building’s opening event held on July 11, 1973.

Among the businessmen appearing in photographs are Minoru Segawa, the chairman of Nomura Securities, and Shigeru Okada, the chairman of department store chain Mitsukoshi.

Shown standing at a microphone is Sunao Sonoda, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party. Shigeo Nagashima of the Yomiuri Giants is pictured giving his autograph to a boy. Meanwhile, singer Naomi Chiaki poses in front of a large bouquet of flowers.

Other photographs show Teru Miyata of public broadcaster NHK serving as the master of ceremonies and power broker Yoshio Kodama raising a glass of beer while giving a toast.

Though not photographed, actress Yoshiko Yamaguchi, who would later go on to serve in the House of Representatives, assisted Miyata in hosting the event.

“Ginza Tiger”

Machii, a first-generation Korean who headed the Tosei-kai and the Toa Sogo Kigyo Co., which was founded in 1966.

Through a close relationship with Kazuo Taoka, the chairman of the Yamaguchi-gumi, Machii expanded Toa Sogo Kigyo’s empire in Japan and South Korea. A key element was the Kanpu ferry, which linked Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi Prefecture and Pusan.

Membership in the Tosei-kai swelled to around 1,500 in the 1960s. Meanwhile, the gang’s presence in Ginza became so large that Machii became known as the “Ginza Tiger.”

Also important to Machii was his relationship with Kodama. Together, they made the boxy, maze-like TSK.CCC building their stronghold.

Resort in Fukushima

The club also had some heavy hitters behind the scenes. Tsuneo Watanabe, the chairman of the group that publishes the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper and writer Kazuo Dan were among the members of its board of directors — though neither appeared in “TSK Album.”

TSK.CCC was actually eight buildings, covering a more than 3,000-square-meter plot. Some of that opulence comes across in “TSK Album.” In one photograph, couples dance in the ballroom. Another shows a large crowd gathered around a crystal-like display highlighted by the text “TSK.CCC.”

The club was more than just the seven-floor building; it also included plans for a resort in Shirakawa Kogen, Fukushima Prefecture.

The resort was to span 26,000 square meters and include a hot springs, hotel, 50 tennis courts, a farm, a swimming pool and medical facility.

Documents later presented in the Diet showed that Machii used a Korean government-supported bank to guarantee payment of 6 billion yen for a loan for TSK.CCC. The loan from Nippon Credit Bank (today known as Aozora Bank) totaled yen 5.4 billion yen (2.1 billion yen for building TSK.CCC and 3.3 billion yen for the resort development).

However, Machii’s fortunes began to sour not long after the opening party due investment failures. Further complicating matters was Kodama’s involvement in the Lockheed Scandal.



Toa Sogo Kigyo declared bankruptcy in 1977, and TSK.CCC slowly fell into disrepair. However, Machii continued to live inside the structure until his death at the age of 79 in 2002.

Postscript

During the development of TSK.CCC, Machii failed register the various buildings with local authorities. That made determining ownership difficult.

“In his later years, [Machii] said he didn’t remember who he had borrowed money from,” a reporter tells Busnhun. “People claiming to be creditors appeared one after another, and the registered ownership was repeatedly rewritten.”

As well, the site of TSK.CCC — whose structure was demolished in 2008 — had become highly sought after. The year after Machii’s death, the nearby Roppongi Hills complex opened. Located even closer is Tokyo Midtown, whose doors opened in 2007.

In 2011, the site was acquired by Sumitomo Realty & Development. The site was dormant for years. At present, a 34-floor building is under construction. A poster outside the site — bereft of irony — urges local residents to not associate with gangsters.