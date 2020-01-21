Tokyo: Pair nabbed after marijuana found in suitcase

IKEBUKURO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan police have arrested a man and a girl over the alleged possession of marijuana inside a suitcase in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 21).

In November, Ryo Sakamoto, 22, and the girl, 17, allegedly possessed the 212 grams of marijuana —- with a street value of around 1.3 million yen —— on an underground passage near JR Ikebukuro Station.

Both suspects deny the allegations, telling police that the contraband is not theirs.

Prior to the discovery police began questioning Sakamoto, who was carrying the suitcase, on a voluntary basis. The marijuana was then discovered packed inside plastic bags placed in the suitcase.

Police believe that the pair packed the marijuana into the suitcase at a hotel in the ward with the intent to sell.