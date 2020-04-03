Tokyo: Man, 20 suspected of defrauding elderly woman out of ¥20 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman out of nearly 20 million yen, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 3).

Last December, Hiroki Nakaura, of no known occupation, posed as the son of the woman, aged in her 80s and living in Kita Ward, in defrauding her out of 19.5 million yen.

“I did it because I wanted money,” Nakaura was quoted by police in admitting the allegations.

According to police, Nakaura is a member of a fraud ring. In carrying out the ruse, an accomplice posed as her son on the telephone.

“I’ve misplaced a pouch containing a company bank book,” she was falsely told, “and a payment deadline is approaching.”

Nakaura then posed as the boss of her son when he met her at a Shinto shrine near her residence. After she handed over 6 million yen in cash, he said that the amount was insufficient. She then handed over an additional 13.5 million yen.