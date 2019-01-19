 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Yakuza nabbed over stabbing of 2 fellow gangsters

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 19, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member over the stabbing of two fellow gangsters in Saitama City on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 19).

At around 3:15 p.m., Ikuo Shibata, a 49-year-old upper-level member of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly used a knife to stab the two other gangsters — aged 49 and 51 — in the chest inside a multi-tenant building in the Miyacho area of Omiya Ward.

The victims suffered wounds that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The building includes an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai. The victims are members of an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai different from that of the suspect.

An upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai allegedly stabbed two fellow gangsters inside a building in Omiya Ward on Friday
An upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai allegedly stabbed two fellow gangsters inside a building in Omiya Ward on Friday (Twitter)

Shibata surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. Police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder at his residence in Minuma Ward on Friday night.

Police did not reveal whether Shibata admits to the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »