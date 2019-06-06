Saitama: Woman, 38, accused of assaulting son with hammer

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her son with with hammer in Sayama City, reports Jiji Press (June 5).

At around 6:30 p.m., Eri Shiribiki allegedly beat the boy, 11, in the head with the hammer inside their residence. She also allegedly used a small kitchen knife to slash him in the abdomen and buttocks.

The boy, a sixth-year elementary school student, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Sayama Police Station.

Shiribiki, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, telling police that she beat him with the hammer “several times.” A motive for the crime has not been learned, police said.

Shibiki shares the residence with her husband, the victim and another son, aged 9. Her husband was not present at the time of the incident. The other boy was unharmed, police said.

After the incident, the boy left the house and sought help from a neighbor. “My mother did it,” he reportedly said.