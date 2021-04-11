Nagoya man, 62, suspected in ¥5.4 million in jewelry thefts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 62-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of jewelry thefts in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (April 9).

In February, Mikio Yamada posed as a customer upon his arrival at the office of a jeweler. An employee then placed several items on a desk.

While the employee was distracted, Yamada stole a diamond necklaced and two rings, valued at around 3.4 million yen.

Upon his arrest, Yamada partially denied the allegations, telling police he did not steal one of the rings.

Yamada live in Nagoya. The day after the incident, the suspect sold the necklace and one ring at a pawnshop in the city.

He surfaced as a person of interest for police since he used his real name at the pawnshop.

Yamada is suspected in a theft from another jeweler in Taito. In both cases, the value of lost property is believed to total around 5.4 million yen.