Man, 34, suspected of uploading illicit videos of 200 women to pay site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who is suspected of uploading illicit videos featuring more than 200 women to the internet, reports NHK (Feb. 6).

Last December, Ryohei Yamashita, of no known occupation, allegedly uploaded a video deemed obscene that features one of the women, aged in her 20s, to the pay-to-view site FC2 Content Market.

Yamashita, who has been accused of distributing obscene media, denies the allegations. “I never considered that [such] videos were a violation of the law,” the suspect was quoted by the Shibuya Police Station.

According to police, Yamashita uploaded similar clips featuring about 200 women he met via social-networking services. Since May, 2018, the clips, filmed with his smartphone, have accumulated about 35 million yen in sales.

“I’ll hand over half the revenue,” he reportedly wrote to the women. “I’ll obscure your face. Contact me if you like money.”