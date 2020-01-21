Keio University staffer suspected of planting spy cam in women’s toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male staff member who is suspected of planting a hidden camera inside a campus toilet, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 20).

In December, 2018, Kazuaki Ishihara, the 49-year-old head of a secretarial division, allegedly planted the hidden camera in the ceiling of a women’s toilet on the Mita Campus in Minato Ward to take tosatsu or voyeur, footage.

Police did not reveal whether Ishihara, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating a municipal public nuisance ordinance on Saturday, admits to the allegations.

After a staff member found the camera in March of last year, the university contacted police.

Ishihara became a person of interest in the case after a person believed to be him was seen in footage left on the camera. A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence yielded a computer and storage media with more than 1,000 videos of women shot in the toilet.

Police believe the camera sent the images to the computer seized in the residence.

After the investigation began, Ishihara was transferred to the secretarial division from another division.

“We have no comment since we are in the process of confirming the facts of the case,” a representative of the university was quoted.