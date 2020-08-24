Gifu: Woman, 81, lived with corpse of husband

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police arrested an 81-year-old woman after the corpse of her husband was found inside their residence in Gifu City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Aug. 24).

At around 5:00 p.m. on August 22, police working off a tip found the body of Kunio Shioya, 79, on the first floor of the residence, located in the Kanonagaicho area.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. Based on the stage of decay, he is believed to have died several days before the discovery, the Gifu-Minami Police Station said.

The following day, police accused Ichie Shioya of abandoning a corpse. She denies the allegations, police said.

Earlier on August 22, a male staff member for a community service support center visited the residence. However, he alerted police after not being able to contact Kunio.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.