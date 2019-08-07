Drunk Saitama mayor accused of punching bar girl in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a mayor from Saitama Prefecture for allegedly punching a female bar employee in Hiroshima City, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 7).

At around 2:30 a.m., Kunio Watanabe, the 62-year-old mayor of Satte City, is alleged to have repeatedly punched the woman, 20, in the face inside the bar, located in the Shintenchi area of Naka Ward.

According to the Hiroshima-Chuo Police Station, Watanabe was intoxicated at the time of the incident. “I do not recall [the incident],” police quoted mayor, who has been accused of assault. “I do not understand how this could have happened.”

According the government of Satte City, Watanabe came to Hiroshima to participate in the opening of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.

Watanabe was first elected mayor of Satte in 2011. He is currently serving his second term.