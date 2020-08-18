Bosozoku biker gang rode wild to make ‘fun of police’

KANAGAWA (TR) – Law enforcement has cited 13 male youths in a bosozoku biker gang for allegedly riding dangerously in the southern part of the prefecture last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 17).

Over a five-minute period starting at around 12:10 a.m. on October 27, the 13 youths allegedly rode six motorcycles through red traffic signals and weaved dangerously over a 3.4-kilometer stretch of National Route 1 between the towns of Ninomiya and Oiso.

Eight of the youths were sent to prosecutors for violating the Road Traffic Act regarding dangerous behavior. Meanwhile, police arrested the other five on the same charge.

All of the 13 persons, aged between 16 and 18, admit to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the youths belong to Hiratsuka Guren, which formed last year. The leader is a 17-year-old company employee living in Hiratsuka City. The gang focuses its operations in Odawara City and nearby areas.

“With the police around patrolling, the tension got high,” one youth said. “We enjoyed making fun of the police.”