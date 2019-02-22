Aichi: Man, 27, accused in robbery of prostitute in Nagoya love hotel

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged assault and robbery of a female sex worker at a love hotel in Nagoya on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 22).

At just past midnight, Kizuku Maeda, a resident of Yokkaichi City, alleged covered the mouth of the girl, 18, and pushed her down in a room of the hotel, located in Nakamura Ward. He then grabbed her bag containing 80,000 yen in cash and fled.

The girl is employed at a “delivery health” outcall service. Police did not reveal whether she was hurt in the incident.

Later that day, police apprended Maeda on the premises of JR Nagoya Station. “I do not at all recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.