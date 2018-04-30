Tokyo: Chinese man accused of pushing commuter into train at JR Kichijoji Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old Chinese man on suspicion of seriously injuring a male commuter by shoving him into a train on a platform at JR Kichijoji Station in Musashino City on Sunday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 29).

At 12:35 a.m., the Chinese man, a chef living in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly pushed the victim, a 65-year-old company employee, from on the platform of the Chuo Line and into a train that had already begun to move.

The victim suffered a skull fracture in the incident, according to the Musashino Police Station. He remains unconscious in critical condition in a hospital.

According to police, the suspect boarded the train at JR Okubo Station prior to the incident. While inside a carriage, the victim warned the suspect about talking loudly to his Chinese acquaintance.

Upon arrival at Kichijoji Station, both men exited onto the platform. After an argument ensued, the pair became entangled. During the fracas, the suspect allegedly shoved the chest of the victim, causing him to strike the train.

The suspect suffered a minor injury to his head, police said.

During questioning, the suspect, who has been accused of inflicting injury, said that he had been drinking prior to the altercation. He explained that the victim had warned him inside the carriage.

“It doesn’t mean that I pushed him,” the suspect said in denying the allegations. “I don’t recall clearly.”