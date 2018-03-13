Gifu: Woman’s skull and corpse found 20 meters apart in field

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s skull and corpse in a field in Kakamigahara City, reports Sankei Sports (Mar. 10).

At around 11:15 a.m. on March 10, a man cutting grass in the Unumaoigicho area reported the discovery of the woman’s skull in the persimmon field to police. Officers arriving at the scene found the decayed corpse, believed to belong to the same person, about 20 meters away.

According to the Kakamigahara Police Station, the body did not exhibit any external wounds. The woman is believed to be aged in her 20s to 40s. Her body was clothed in a green jacket, black checkered pants and white sandal on the left foot.

No personal articles were found at the scene. A vinyl rope was dropped nearby, police said.

Police are now working to identify the body.