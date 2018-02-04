Shiga: Man, 50, strangles father to death with electric cord

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly strangling his father to death at their residence in Otsu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 4).

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Tomoo Ito telephoned police to report that he used a electric cord to strangle his father. Officers from the Otsu-Kita Police Station arriving at the residence, located in the Asahi area, found 76-year-old Hiroshi dead on a bed.

Police arrested Ito after he admitted to strangling his father. “We experienced discord in our relationship for some time,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting the allegations.

According to police, the suspect and his father shared the residence. The suspect had been serving as a nurse for his father.