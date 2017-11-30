Ramen chain in Osaka suspected of illegal employment of foreigners

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a Vietnamese national for working illegally at an outlet of a popular ramen chain in the Dotonbori area, reports TBS News (Nov. 29).

Between April and November, the 29-year-old woman worked part-time at the outlet of tonkotsu chain Ichiran without authorization from the Immigration Bureau. In March, the woman was expelled from a vocational school.

Also on Tuesday, investigators raided the shop and the headquarters of Ichiran in the Nakasu area of Fukuoka City’s Hakata Ward in search of evidence in the case. Police are investigating whether the chain employed other persons in violation of the law.

Ichiran was founded in Fukuoka in 1993. The chain has 73 outlets nationwide, primarily in Kanto, Kansai and Kyushu, according to the chain’s web site.