Tokyo police raid yakuza HQ over assault in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday raided the headquarters of an organized crime group over an alleged assault in Taito Ward that left one man injured, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 29).

On Wednesday morning, officers entered the Kokusui-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in search of evidence connected to the assault of a 32-year-old company employee on a road in the Ueno area in July.

According to police, Narushi Sonoda, a 37-year-old member of Kokusui-kai, and fellow gangster Atsushi Kawano, 41, allegedly flung the man down and kicked him, causing injuries that required 10 days to heal.

Sonoda, who was previously arrested over the extortion of a Chinese hostess club in Ueno in 2014, and Kawano became persons of interest for police, after they were spotted on security camera footage taken in the area.