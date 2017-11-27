Man appearing to be foreign robs Nagoya yakiniku restaurant

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are searching for a man believed to be a foreigner over the robbery of 1 million yen from a restaurant in Nagoya’s Higashi Ward early Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 26).

At just past 1:00 a.m., the perpetrator entered the Oizumi outlet of yakiniku (grilled beef) chain Mikien and pulled a knife on the 27-year-old male manager. “I’ll stab you, money, money,” the intruder said in broken Japanese.

The suspect then fled the scene with about 1 million yen in cash, representing the proceeds from several days of business.

According to police, the outlet was closed at the time, with the manager taking care of the books.

Standing up to 180 centimeters in height, the suspect wore a black hat and clothing, police said. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.