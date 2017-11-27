HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Sunday began questioning a boy, 12, over the stabbing of a woman in Sapporo the day before, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 27).

At just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, police were tipped off about a woman who was collapsed with a wound to her back in the Kita area of Higashi Ward.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was transported in a conscious state to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The victim, whose recovery is expected to take up to two months, said the perpetrator was wearing black garments.

An examination of surveillance camera footage taken near the crime scene showed the boy pursuing a number of women. On Sunday evening, police began questioning the youth, who is a middle-school student, after locating him earlier in the day. He is now in a child consultation center.

“I felt like hurting a person,” the boy said. “The kitchen knife used in the crime was shoplifted from shopping mall about one month ago.”

Police found a box for a knife and another knife in unused condition at the boy’s residence.