Tokyo cops nab yakuza boss with pistol in Saitama residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested boss in an organized crime group for the possession of a firearm and ammunition at his residence in Soka City, reports TBS News (Nov. 24).

On Wednesday, police working off a tip searched the residence of Shinji Honma, a 59-year-old boss in the Sumiyoshi-kai, and found the revolver and 13 rounds of ammunition inside a plastic case placed in a closet.

Honma, who has been accused of a violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, partially denies the allegations. “I was looking after [the contraband] for someone,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishiarai Police Station. “I didn’t know the articles were real.”

Thus far this year, law enforcement has seized 16 pistols from gangsters and other persons in the Tokyo metropolitan area. That figure already exceeds that of last year, police said.