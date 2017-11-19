Iwate: Man used towel to suffocate roommate to death in welfare institution

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man in the killing of his male roommate at a social welfare institution in Miyako City, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 18).

At 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Kokichi Haga allegedly used a towel to block the mouth of roommate Ichiro Chiyokawa, 76, in suffocating him to death.

Thereafter, Haga told a staff member that he had killed a person. The staff member then found Chiyokawa lying face-up on a bed in the room. He was later confirmed dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Haga admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspected moved into the 10-square-meter room in June. It is believed that a dispute between the suspect and victim led to the incident.