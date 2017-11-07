Yokohama city staffer accused of molesting woman on train

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a male employee of the city of Yokohama for allegedly molesting the body of a woman on the JR Negishi Line during the morning rush hour, reports TBS News (Nov. 6).

At just past 8:00 am., Tatsuya Shimada, a 53-year-old employee at the city’s Naka Ward office, allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage the train as it traveled between Yokohama and Kannai stations.

Shimada admits to the allegations.

The matter came to light after a male passenger witnessing the crime alerted JR personnel upon the train’s arrival at Kannai Station.

A representative of the ward office is quoted by Nippon News Network (Nov. 6) as saying the suspect is a reserved individual. “It is truly inexcusable for a staff member to be arrested,” the representative said.