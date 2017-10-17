Manager of ‘JK’ business only paid female teen employees if sex provided

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl business in Shinjuku Ward that only paid employees for engaging in sex with customers, reports TV Asahi (Oct 16).

On September 10, Hayato Sato, the 30-year-old manager of Pop Teen, dispatched a girl, 16, to a meet a male customer, 32, at a hotel in Shinjuku.

According to police, Pop Teen employed three girls under the age of 18, which is a violation of the capital’s JK Business Control Ordinance. Sato admits to the allegations, telling police he earned 1 million yen each month.

JK businesses nationwide promote themselves as supplying massages, but many — including Pop Teen — are known to offer sexual services by allowing customers to take the female employees off the premises.

For the general serving of customers, the girls at Pop Teen were not paid. However, payments were made to those who sold out-call sex services as outlined on an “underground menu.”

The JK Business Control Ordinance, which took effect on July 1, restricts the employment of persons under the age of 18 in certain service businesses. The ordinance was the first of its kind to be enacted across the nation.