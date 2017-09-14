Olympics prep: Tokyo police bust yakuza-affiliated construction co. in bid probe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a gang member who heads a construction firm for allegedly not revealing criminal ties in bidding for work, a bust that is part of law enforcement’s preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 12).

Kaneaki Sekiguchi is a 59-year-old upper-level member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi. He also the head of Mikado Construction, which is based in Nerima Ward.

In March, Sekiguchi and three other persons allegedly withheld the company’s gang ties in bidding for construction work.

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, Mikado Construction, which operates out of an apartment in the ward, has received 200 million yen in construction orders since 2015.

The bust of Mikado Construction is a part of a crackdown on construction companies essentially run by criminal syndicates that as the Olympic Games in 2020 approaches, police said.