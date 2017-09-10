Tokyo police nab yakuza boss, son in bank fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the boss of an organized crime group and his son on suspicion of bank fraud, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 8).

In 2010, Masaru Nogi, the 69-year-old boss of a third-tier gang of the Kyokuto-kai, and his son, 29-year-old Daisuke, who is also a gang member, allegedly concealed their affiliations with organized crime in obtaining a loan of 12 million yen from a financial institution in Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to the Nerima Police Station, neither suspect has commented on the allegations.

The loan was said to be for working capital for the operation of a foodstuffs sales company headed by Daisuke, police said.