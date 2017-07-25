Kanagawa cops raid illegal pachinko parlor in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week busted a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Yokohama, reports Fuji News Network (July 20).

Early on the morning of July 20, police raided parlor Rush, located in the Fukutomicho area of Naka Ward, and arrested manager Takao Sasaki, 43, and two other employees for allegedly providing customers gambling on pachi suro (pachinko slot) and game machines deemed in violation of the law.

In addition to seizing a total of 62 machines, police arrested three male customers inside the premises at the time of the search on suspicion of gambling.

Sasaki and one of the employees admit to the allegations while the third employee denies the charges, saying he was a customer.

According to TBS News (July 20), Rush was outfitted with security cameras and a double iron door that could not be opened from the outside to evade a bust by law enforcement.

Since January, the parlor collected 200 million yen in revenue, police said.