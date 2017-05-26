TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an accused groper who attempted to flee JR Shinjuku Station but wound up in an office, reports TBS News (May 25).

At 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, a male restaurant employee, aged in his 50s, leaped off a platform of the Saikyo Line onto the tracks. After running along the railway, he then entered a station office where he was apprehended.

At approximately the same time, a woman consulted with railway personnel at a separate office of the station to report that she had been the victim of a chikan (groper) on a train.

“After being accused, my mind went blank and I ran along the tracks before entering the office,” police quoted the suspect. He, however, denies molesting the woman.

Police, however, believe the suspect attempted to flee after fondling the body of the woman.

Since the middle of March, at least 10 similar incidents have taken place in the metropolis, including at Ochanomizu and Ikebukuro stations.