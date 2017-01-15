Tokyo cops: Theft suspect learned to break into offices, shops by watching YouTube

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old resident of Taito Ward who has admitted to carrying out burglaries after learning techniques on the internet, reports TBS News (Jan. 13).

In November, Yuki Mezaki allegedly smashed a glass door to gain access to the office of a moving company in the Asakusa area of Taito Ward. He then stole 400,000 yen in cash contained in an envelope.

Mezaki admits to the allegations, telling police that he needed money for loans for BMW and Maserati vehicles. “I went for an interview at the office as a part-time worker and learned what day was pay day,” the suspect said, according to Fuji News Network (Jan. 13). “That’s how I knew when money would be around.”

During questioning for the Asakusa theft, the suspect confessed to breaking open a ticket machine at the Kanda Jimbocho branch of Ramen Jiro, located in Chiyoda Ward, and stealing around 200,000 yen in cash in October. The machine is used by diners to feed with cash in placing orders.

Police suspect that Mezaki has committed a total of 50 similar thefts at shops and offices in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture since April of last year in which the damage totaled around 12 million yen. “I memorized techniques from watching videos on YouTube,” the suspect is quoted by police.

