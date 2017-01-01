Osaka cops: Man’s leg cut off by train after he falls from platform

OSAKA (TR) – An intoxicated man in his 20s fell from a train platform in Sumiyoshi Ward and his left leg was cut off by an oncoming subway train, police said on Saturday.

The man fell from the Midosuji Line platform, which does not have railings, at Nagai Station at around 7 a.m., Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 31).

The conductor of the train didn’t notice that the man fell on the tracks, resulting in the victim suffering a serious injury after his left leg was cut off below the knee, police said.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun (Dec. 31), the incident caused 20 trains to suffer delays of up to 40 minutes, inconveniencing 15,000 passengers.

