Connect on Linked in

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male motorcyclist died after he plunged from an expressway in Yokohama, police said on Saturday.

The man in his 40s died after he fell at least 10 meters from an expressway at around 9:30 a.m., Nippon News Network reports (Dec. 31).

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but died shortly afterward, police said.

A police investigation is underway over the incident that occurred on a left curve of the Yokohama-Yokosuka Highway.

Related

Comment On This Article