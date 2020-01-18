Tantra in Tokyo to host ‘Winter Bikini Event’



TOKYO (TR) – Winter can be a very dreary period in the metropolis. However, Tantra Artistic Lounge, situated in the heart of Roppongi, promises to heat things up with a special event in the coming weeks.

On January 31 and February 1, the legendary gentlemen’s club, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, will feature special burlesque shows for its “Winter Bikini Event.”

During the shows, the lovely Tantra girls will be attired in warm-ish bikinis — complete with fuzzy tops and hats — as they hit the stage for some seductive hip shaking amid a winter backdrop.

“Come and celebrate the coldest time of the year with the sexiest girls in all of Tokyo,” the club enthuses.

Entry begins at 12,500 yen. Bookings are already filling up, book now to secure your place.