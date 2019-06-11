Tantra in Roppongi to host ‘Wet ‘n Wild’



TOKYO (TR) – It’s June. In Japan, that means the start of tsuyu, or the rainy season.

For customers of Tantra, the gentlemen’s club in Roppongi that is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, they will be given a completely different way to get wet.

On June 28 and June 29, the legendary club will host “Wet ‘n Wild,” which will feature the lovely Tantra girls performing while attired in snug tops doused with water, some of which could find its way into the audience.

“Bring your swimwear,” the club suggests.

Join the fun — book now to secure your place. Entry begin at 10,000 yen.