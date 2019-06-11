 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tantra in Roppongi to host ‘Wet ‘n Wild’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 11, 2019


TOKYO (TR) – It’s June. In Japan, that means the start of tsuyu, or the rainy season.

For customers of Tantra, the gentlemen’s club in Roppongi that is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, they will be given a completely different way to get wet.

On June 28 and June 29, the legendary club will host “Wet ‘n Wild,” which will feature the lovely Tantra girls performing while attired in snug tops doused with water, some of which could find its way into the audience.

“Bring your swimwear,” the club suggests.

Join the fun — book now to secure your place. Entry begin at 10,000 yen.

Published in Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from TokyoMore posts in Tokyo »