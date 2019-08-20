 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tantra presents ‘Tokyo Matsuri Night’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 20, 2019


TOKYO (TR) – It’s August in Tokyo. That means one thing: hot.

But have no fear. Tantra, the gentlemen’s club in Roppongi that is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter, will have plenty of cool beverages available for “Tokyo Matsuri Night” on August 30 and 31.

On both days, each of the lovely Tantra girls will be attired in a yukata gown or other revealing costume. “See what it’s like to celebrate summer, Japanese festival-style,” the club suggests.

So grab an uchiwa and join the fun — book now to secure your place. Entry begins at 10,000 yen.

Published in Tokyo

