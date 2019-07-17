Tantra in Roppongi to host ‘Bikini Contest’



TOKYO (TR) – The campaign for Japan’s upper house election kicked off earlier this month. Voters will head to the polls on July 21.

The vote, however, will not be the only one held this month. For customers of Tantra, the gentlemen’s club in Roppongi that is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, they will be able to cast a second ballot.

On July 26 and 27, the club will host “Bikini Contest,” which will feature the lovely Tantra girls campaigning for support while attired in revealing swimwear.

“Cast your vote for your favorite,” the club suggests.

Join the fun — book now to secure your place. Entry begins at 10,000 yen.