‘Sexy Halloween’ at Tantra in Roppongi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 18, 2019


TOKYO (TR) – As in past years, the streets of Roppongi will be jammed with costumed revelers during Halloween.

For those looking for something special, Tantra, the gentlemen’s club in Roppongi that is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter, will have plenty of seductive entertainment on offer during its “Sexy Halloween” event on October 25, 26, 30 and 31.

On all four spooky days, each of the lovely Tantra girls will be attired in scary — yet highly revealing — costumes. “Celebrate the spookiest night of the year,” the club suggests.

So grab a mask and join the fun — book now to secure your place. Entry begins at 12,500 yen.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

