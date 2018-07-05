Sri Lankan nabbed for indecent exposure in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have accused a male Sri Lankan national of indecent exposure after he flashed a woman in Yokohama earlier this week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 3).

At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the man, 29, revealed his genitals to the woman in a corridor of the apartment complex, located in Kohoku Ward.

The Sri Lankan, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations, according to the Kohoku Police Station.

Both the victim and the suspect live in the complex. After the incident, the woman alerted police. However, officers arrived at the scene to find that the suspect had vanished.

Early the following morning, the woman again alerted police, saying that he returned. Officers returning to the complex then apprehended the suspect.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.