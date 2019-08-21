Yokohama teacher accused of paying teenage girl for sex

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Yokohama City for allegedly paying a teenage girl for sex earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 20).

On May 26, Takafumi Otani, a temporary teacher, allegedly paid 20,000 yen to the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Kanagawa Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Otani, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Kamakura Police Station.

According to police, the suspect got to know the girl via a deai-kei dating application in March.

The case surfaced after police began an investigation into another case of child prostitution.