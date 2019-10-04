Yokohama fireman nabbed for flashing woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the Yokohama Fire Department allegedly exposing himself to a woman in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 3).

At around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Hiroto Masuda, 59, allegedly revealed his lower body to the woman on a pathway in the Chojamachi area of Naka Ward.

Masuda, who has been accused of indecent exposure, denies the allegations. “Honestly, I have no recollection of exposing my genital area,” the suspect was quoted by the Isezaki Police Station.

At the time, Masuda, attired in pants, was returning home from a drinking party. As he approached the woman, she noticed that he had revealed his genital area and tipped off police.

Upon the arrival of officers, Masuda had completed the act. However, he was taken into custody based on circumstances available at the scene.