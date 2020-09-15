Yamaguchi: Detention center inmate who attempted suicide last month dies

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – A male inmate at a police detention center who attempted suicide inside his cell last month has died, police have revealed, reports Yamaguchi Broadcasting (Sept. 11).

At around 11:50 a.m. on August 27, a guard making rounds at the detention center for the Iwakuni Police Station found the man, aged in his 40s, hanged by a t-shirt around his neck.

The man died due to hypoxic encephalopathy, which is a brain injury

caused by oxygen deprivation, at around 10:00 a.m. on September 11, police said.

Police said that the man ripped his t-shirt so that it could be fabricated into a noose. It was not revealed why the man was being detained.

“We take it seriously that a man attempted suicide in the detention

center,” said Takehiro Fujii, a regional coordinator at the Iwakuni Police Station. “I would like to offer my condolences to his family.”

Police added that no personnel will be disciplined over the matter, saying that the proper procedures were carried out. As well, appropriate life-saving measures were conducted immediately after the man was found, police said.