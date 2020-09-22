Yamagata: Woman’s corpse found on Tsuruoka beach

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a woman in a river in Tsurugaoka City over the weekend, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 21).

At around 11:20 a.m. on September 20, a fisherman in his 40s found the body lying face-down along a rocky beach of the Iragawa area.

According to the Tsuruoka Police Station, the woman, believed to be an adult, stood up to 160 centimeters tall. A portion of the body had begun to decay.

The body was clothed only in green pants. She was not wearing shoes, police said.

In addition to using the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police are seeking to identify the woman.