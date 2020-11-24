Yamagata: Corpse cut in pieces found along railway

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a mutilated body along a railway in Tendo City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 23).

Around 7:30 a.m., the driver of a JR Ou Line train applied the emergency brakes after seeing the body along the track bed between Tendo-Minami and Tendo stations.

Police officers arriving at scene found the body cut into at least two pieces. It is believed that the person had been hit by a train.

There were no injuries to passengers or crew on the train, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.

According to the Yamagata branch of East Japan Railway Co., the incident caused the Yamagata Shinkansen to be halted between Yamagata and Shinjo stations until 9:15 a.m.