Yakuza nabbed over extortion of Akabane bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 75-year-old member of a yakuza syndicate over the alleged extortion of a bar in Kita Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 3).

Between August, 2016 and June of this year, Eisaku Seto, member of the Inagawa-kai, ordered the manager of the bar, located in the Akabane area, to pay so-called mikajimeryo, or “protection money.”

According to police, Seto set the price at 10,000 yen per month. He is believed to have collected a total of around 230,000 yen.

During questioning, Seto admitted to the allegations, telling police that the going rate for bars in Akabane was 10,000 yen per month.

Police are now investigating whether Seto used similar means to extort other bars in the area.