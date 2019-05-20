 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakiniku restaurant accused of tax evasion

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 20, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A special investigative unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office last week arrested the 49-year-old president of a grilled beef yakiniku restaurant for alleged tax evasion, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 14).

Between March, 2017 and October of last year, Kwak Sung-bae, the Korean national who heads the management company behind Sumibi Japan, is alleged to have concealed a total of about 25 million yen in income.

According to the unit, Kwak on about 50 occasions funneled credit card payments from customers of the restaurant, located in Adachi Ward, to bank accounts of his relatives in concealing the income.

Kwak Sung-bae
Kwak Sung-bae (Twitter)

The unit did not reveal whether Kwak, who was arrested on May 14, admits to the allegations.

