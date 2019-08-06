Woman’s corpse found in Kofu river

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a woman in Kofu City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 5).

At around 8:20 a.m., a person tipped off the fire department about a person in the Nigori River. Emergency personnel arriving at the river confirmed the woman dead at the scene.

The area, located to the south of JR Zenkoji Station, is near residences and at least one school.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or a suicide.