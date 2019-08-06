Woman whose body found near highway died due to external trauma

OITA (TR) – A woman whose corpse was found beneath a highway in Saiki City last week died as a result of external trauma, police have revealed, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 4).

At around 4:45 p.m. on August 2, a male passerby to a national highway in the Yayoi Oaza Koda area tipped off police about the body, which was lying face-up about 8 meters below the deck of the road.

The woman — later identified as elementary school teacher Kaori Inoue, 42 — was confirmed dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that she died as a result of external trauma.

Police believe that Inoue, who suffered a broken right femur, fell from the highway, to the pavement below.

Police identified Inoue after finding keys near her body that fit the lock of a vehicle parked nearby. She lived alone in a residence in the city.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.